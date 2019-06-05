Services
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
4320 Colonial Blvd
Ft. Myers, FL 33980
(239) 308-9400
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Jean(Nale) Lea


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Nancy Jean(Nale) Lea Obituary
Nancy Jean

(Nale) Lea

Fort Myers - Nancy Jean (Nale) Lea, age 73, died following a long illness on May 24, 2019 at her home in Ft. Myers, FL.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Garry of Ft. Myers; her daughter, Kristi Selck (Eric) of Gainesville, FL and her beloved dog, Ruby.

Nancy was born on August 4, 1945 in Anderson, Indiana to parents William and Ruby Nale.

She moved to Ft. Myers Beach in 1965 upon her marriage.

Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral. A private Memorial will be held for close family and friends.
Published in The News-Press on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
Download Now