Nancy Jean
(Nale) Lea
Fort Myers - Nancy Jean (Nale) Lea, age 73, died following a long illness on May 24, 2019 at her home in Ft. Myers, FL.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Garry of Ft. Myers; her daughter, Kristi Selck (Eric) of Gainesville, FL and her beloved dog, Ruby.
Nancy was born on August 4, 1945 in Anderson, Indiana to parents William and Ruby Nale.
She moved to Ft. Myers Beach in 1965 upon her marriage.
Per her wishes, there will be no formal funeral. A private Memorial will be held for close family and friends.
Published in The News-Press on June 5, 2019