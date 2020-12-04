1/
Nancy L. Cranmer
Nancy L. Cranmer

Fort Myers Beach - Nancy L. Cranmer, 74, of Mishawaka, Indiana and Fort Myers Beach, died Wednesday December 2, 2020 in Mishawaka. Survivors include her husband, Dale Cranmer. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N Main Street, Mishawaka and on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at River Valley Church, 55855 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka where the service immediately follow the visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family's preferred memorial is the Alzheimer's Association, by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org. To offer condolences or to view her full obituary, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.




Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes)
3910 N. Main Street
Mishawaka, IN 46545
574 255-3126
Guest Book sponsored by Bubb Funeral Chapel (Palmer Funeral Homes) Palmer Funeral Homes - Bubb Chapel

