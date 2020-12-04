Nancy L. Cranmer
Fort Myers Beach - Nancy L. Cranmer, 74, of Mishawaka, Indiana and Fort Myers Beach, died Wednesday December 2, 2020 in Mishawaka. Survivors include her husband, Dale Cranmer. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 7, 2020 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Palmer Funeral Home-Bubb Chapel, 3910 N Main Street, Mishawaka and on Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:00 AM at River Valley Church, 55855 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka where the service immediately follow the visitation at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family's preferred memorial is the Alzheimer's Association
, by mail at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.alz.org
To offer condolences or to view her full obituary, please visit www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
