Nancy L. (Collison) Eiseman
Nancy L Eiseman (nee Collison)

Cape Coral - Nancy L Eiseman (nee Collison), 83, of Cape Coral, passed away August 3, 2020, another unnecessary death due to Covid-19. She was born December 16, 1936 to Lillian Collison in Teaneck NJ. Nancy is survived by sons Sam, Arthur and Nick; daughter Shirley; 11 grand children; 14 great grand children, and numerous friends of her children that she was a second mother to. She was predeceased by her daughter Nancy, and granddaughter Lynne.

She was a medical transcriptionist for over 40 years until she retired. She enjoyed nature walks, reading, Marvel movies, antique shops, and raising baby animals. She was a strong proponent of equality, justice, and doing what was necessary to stop the spread of the virus that ultimately claimed her life.

A memorial service will be held in September, time and location to be determined. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary, or the Cape Coral Animal Shelter, in her name.




Published in The News-Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 12, 2020.
