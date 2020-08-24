Nancy Lu Marino
Fort Myers - Nancy Lu (Lewis) Marino died on August 21, 2020 surrounded by family at home in Fort Myers, Florida.
Nancy was born in Buffalo NY on January 15, 1935 to Carlisle C. Lewis (deceased) & Mary Monaghan Lewis (deceased). She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Louis J. Marino, her children, Polly Lu Brown (Duncan Linn), Don P. Brown II (Karen), stepchildren LouAnn Magersupp (Andy), Denis Marino (Phyllis,) Deborah Stephens, John Marino (Melissa), 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Her brother Carlisle C. Lewis II, preceded her in death last year.
Nancy attended Shaker Heights High School, Bradford College and graduated from Denison University with a degree in fine arts. She taught art and English in Cleveland area schools until she had a family.
Nancy married the love of her life and together they made a home in Chagrin Falls for many years. After raising her children, she became a realtor and sold homes in the Chagrin Valley. Nanny, as she came to be known, enjoyed theater and the arts and was an active member of the Chagrin Valley Arts Center.
Nanny was passionate about entertaining, hosting grand parties with their friends, singing, acting and painting. She became proficient in watercolor and many of her paintings hang in their home and in the homes of her children and friends.
With their children grown, they soon began to enjoy sailing and motor boating. They sailed the islands of the Caribbean on their sailing yacht the "Nanny Lu", and navigated the U.S. Great Circle twice on their motor yacht, "Doin' Stuff". During their Great Circle travels they made a stop in Ft. Myers and fell in love with the St. Charles Yacht Club, bought a home there and soon made many lifelong friends. Nanny's singing voice still resonates in the halls of St. Charles Yacht Club.
A memorial service will be held at a later date this year. Entombment will be at the Evergreen Cemetery in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.