Nancy O'Brien O'Connor
Fort Myers - Nancy O'Brien O'Connor, 88, of Fort Myers passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Nancy was born in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of Esther and William O'Brien. She was the wife of the late, Joseph Francis O'Connor; mother of the late, Laureen O'Connor Fratus and sister of the late Honorable Judge John W. O'Brien. Nancy is survived by her beloved grandson, Connor Patrick Fratus and a loving family in Pittsburgh of 5 nieces and 3 nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 8th, from 5 - 8 PM at Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home, Fort Myers. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, November 9th, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 12171 Iona Rd., Fort Myers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Dr., Fort Myers, FL 33919.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019