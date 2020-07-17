1/1
Natalie G. Kamerzel
1928 - 2020
Fort Myers - Natalie G. Kamerzel, (91) of Ft. Myers, passed away on July 12 and is now again with her husband of 70 years, Joseph who passed away in April. She was born in Stamford, CT. on July 18, 1928 to Benjamin Arthur and Annie (Jacobus) Slauson. Natalie was a 50 year resident of Ft. Myers.

Survivors include her son Dennis (Linda) Kamerzel of Wakefield, RI., her son Dale Kamerzel of Marathon, FL., grandchildren Bryan Kamerzel of Charleston, SC., Kathleen Kamerzel of Wakefield, RI. and Whitney (Will) Kamerzel of Charlotte, NC.

Cremation arrangements by National Cremation Society. There will be no memorial service and Natalie and Joseph's ashes will be scattered at sea at the convenience of the family. In her memory, donations may be sent to Hope Hospice of Ft. Myers, FL.




Published in The News-Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
