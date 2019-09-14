Services
Gallaher American Family Funeral Home - Fort Myers
2701 Cleveland Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
(239) 337-7311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Heritage Club House
Heritage Lakes Blvd. N.
Ft. Myers, FL
North Fort Myers - Natalie Noon (Briscoe) Phillips 54, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019. Ft. Myers High Grad. She will be deeply missed by her husband Jeffery Phillips, sisters Shelly and Vonceil, and father Nathaniel Briscoe. Natalie has joined her mother Mary (Sis) Briscoe in Heaven.

Natalie's "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sept. 22, 2019 from 1 pm to 2:30 at Heritage Club House at Heritage Lakes Blvd. N. Ft. Myers.

Please RSVP at 239-980-0037 by Sept. 19.
Published in The News-Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
