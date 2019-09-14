|
Natalie (Briscoe) Phillips
North Fort Myers - Natalie Noon (Briscoe) Phillips 54, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019. Ft. Myers High Grad. She will be deeply missed by her husband Jeffery Phillips, sisters Shelly and Vonceil, and father Nathaniel Briscoe. Natalie has joined her mother Mary (Sis) Briscoe in Heaven.
Natalie's "Celebration of Life" will be held on Sept. 22, 2019 from 1 pm to 2:30 at Heritage Club House at Heritage Lakes Blvd. N. Ft. Myers.
Please RSVP at 239-980-0037 by Sept. 19.
Published in The News-Press from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019