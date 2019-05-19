|
|
Natalie Ruth Pillion
FORT MYERS - Natalie Ruth Pillion, 90, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Shell Point retirement home in Fort Myers, Fl. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Pillion. She is survived by her sister Elaine Steers and her husband George, her Nieces Brenda Ciccio and Debra Bury, and her nephew Mark Steers. She was a devoted volunteer at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church and the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. Natalie was born in Lawrence, MA, and previously lived in South Hadley, MA. A private service will be performed at the Fort Myers Memorial Garden Funeral home.
Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019