Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Pillion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Ruth Pillion


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Natalie Ruth Pillion Obituary
Natalie Ruth Pillion

FORT MYERS - Natalie Ruth Pillion, 90, peacefully passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Shell Point retirement home in Fort Myers, Fl. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. John Pillion. She is survived by her sister Elaine Steers and her husband George, her Nieces Brenda Ciccio and Debra Bury, and her nephew Mark Steers. She was a devoted volunteer at Saint Hilary's Episcopal Church and the South Florida Symphony Orchestra. Natalie was born in Lawrence, MA, and previously lived in South Hadley, MA. A private service will be performed at the Fort Myers Memorial Garden Funeral home.
Published in The News-Press on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now