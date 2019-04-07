Services
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:15 PM
Village Church at Shellpoint
Fort Meyers, FL
View Map
Fort Meyers - Nell Smith (Hutchens) Ernst, 87, of Fort Meyers, Florida, passed away March 31, surrounded by loving family. Nell was born in Long Branch, New Jersey to Tom and Clara Smith on August 18, 1931. As a young girl, she also lived in Madison, Wisconsin and Lafayette, Indiana. Summers were spent at her beloved summer home, Pinecrest, on Walloon Lake, Michigan. Nell was a Kappa Alpha Theta at Indiana University also studied at the Sorbonne in France. She made a difference in the world as a teacher, volunteer and advocate to battered children. Nell was a loving mother to her three sons Will (Mary,) Tom and John (Laura) Hutchens. Her beloved husband Maurcie Ernst and grandchildren Julia and Jack Hutchens, Monica Marz and Amari Ernst, also survive her. A service will be held in Fort Meyers Florida on Saturday, April 13 at the Village Church at Shellpoint at 1:15 p. m. with a celebration gathering to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Nell's memory to either the Walloon Lake Association at 4060 N, M-75 #102, Walloon Lake, MI 49796 or Riley Children's Foundation in Indianapolis at 30 South Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 7, 2019
