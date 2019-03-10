|
Nellie Pearl Perkins
LaBelle - Nellie Pearl Perkins, age 87, of LaBelle, passed away March 7, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.
She was born Nov. 1, 1931 in Odum, GA, to the late Joseph Franklin and Doshie Mae (Darcey) Poole.
She was a stay at home mom.
She will join her beloved husband of 69 years Vernon, and her youngest son Richard Dale.
Survivors include three sons: Danny W. (Debbie) Perkins, David Vernon Perkins, and Randy Wayne Perkins all of LaBelle, FL, three daughters: Carolyn Diane (Gary) Frost of Orlando, Pamela Jean Hardcastle and Katherine Annette Perkins both of LaBelle, FL, 19 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, brother: Troy Poole and sister Betty Brocklebank.
The family will receive friends on Monday March 11, 2019 from 6 to 8PM at the Akin-Davis Funeral Home 560 East Hickpochee Ave. LaBelle, FL.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am at Eastside Baptist Church, LaBelle with Pastors Wm. Ashley Butler and Don Murray officiating.
Interment will be in Fort Denaud Cemetery, LaBelle.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home - LaBelle.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 10, 2019