Nelson Collins Baker, II
North Fort Myers - Nelson Collins Baker II, 85, of North Fort Myers, Florida passed away in Gainesville, Georgia Saturday, November 9, 2019.
Born on June 22, 1934 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Nelson Collins and Audrey R. Baker, also born in Baltimore. He was a retired pharmaceutical representative with the Upjohn Company and a member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Cape Coral, Florida.
A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and good friend, who was always selfless when anyone needed assistance, guidance or a listening ear. For him, it was always "family first" and he lived his life passionately following those simple words, and brought great laughter to his family and friends. Throughout his life, he volunteered in both civic and social organizations.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Barbara Biehl Baker; sons and daughters in law, Nelson and Dawna Baker, Ron and Anita Baker; daughter and son in law, Carole and Christopher Campbell; grandchildren, Ryan Baker, Allison Gifford, Kylee Caldwell, Cory Carmin, Zachary Carmin, Amy King, Christy Smith, Sara Campbell, Luke Campbell, and six great grandchildren.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11a.m. in the chapel of Gainesville First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jamey Prickett will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation or the .
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019