Fort Myers - It is with deep sadness that the family of Nicasio M. David, MD, of Fort Myers, announces his peaceful passing on June 24, 2020.



Nicasio was born on November 7, 1938 in Anao, Pampanga, Philippines. The David family moved to Florida in 1975, where Nicasio established a private practice with his late wife, Victoria, an RN. He would later work under Lee Health and after 37 years as a Family Physician, he retired in 2012.



Dr. David was a founding member of the Filipino American Association of Southwest Florida where served as President. He and his wife were also active members of Couples for Christ and devout members of St. Cecilia Catholic Community for over four decades.



Nicasio will be reunited in heaven with his wife and eldest daughter, Catherine. His loving memory will live on through his son, Niccos and two daughters, Virna and Vera, and his five grandchildren.









