Nicholas C. Burnett
Fort Myers - Nicholas C. Burnett of Fort Myers, FL passed away July 28, 2019 at the age of 75 at the Hope Hospice House from complications associated with Alzheimer's. He is survived by his wife, his brother and sister, 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Nick had a 31 year distinguished career as an executive with AT&T and Lucent Technologies. He utilized his talents on residential community boards, loved to play golf and spend time with family and friends. A funeral mass will be held August 30 at 11:00 am at St. John XXIII Catholic Church on Palomino Drive in Fort Myers with visitation beginning 30 minutes prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimer's Resource Center (www.alzheimersswfl.org) or the Hope Hospice House (www.hopehcs.org) both located in Fort Myers, FL.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 3, 2019