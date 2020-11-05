1/1
Nicholas Earl Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nicholas Earl Thomas

Cape Coral - Nicholas Earl Thomas, 36, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. Nick was born on March 14, 1984 in Fort Myers, Florida. He grew up in Cape Coral with all of his dear family and many friends. Nick was well known at his job with the Pelican Preserve Country Club in Fort Myers. He was the beloved son of Marilynn and Danny Earl Thomas, a caring brother to Tasha and Tayla Thomas, and the loving father of Blake Earl Thomas, as well as a dear nephew of 12 aunts and uncles, and 112 beloved cousins. Nick will be missed terribly by all of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a fun-loving person who always had a smile to share. His family will receive friends for viewing Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at Fuller Metz Funeral Home from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Please visit www.fullermetz.com to view Nick's tribute and share a condolence.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The News-Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved