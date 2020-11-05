Nicholas Earl Thomas
Cape Coral - Nicholas Earl Thomas, 36, of Cape Coral, Florida passed away on November 4, 2020 at his home. Nick was born on March 14, 1984 in Fort Myers, Florida. He grew up in Cape Coral with all of his dear family and many friends. Nick was well known at his job with the Pelican Preserve Country Club in Fort Myers. He was the beloved son of Marilynn and Danny Earl Thomas, a caring brother to Tasha and Tayla Thomas, and the loving father of Blake Earl Thomas, as well as a dear nephew of 12 aunts and uncles, and 112 beloved cousins. Nick will be missed terribly by all of those who knew and loved him. He will be remembered as a fun-loving person who always had a smile to share. His family will receive friends for viewing Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at Fuller Metz Funeral Home from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Please visit www.fullermetz.com
