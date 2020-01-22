|
Nicholas "Nick" James Karras
Fort Myers - Nicholas "Nick" James Karras, 67, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin, became an angel with the Lord on January 20, 2020, peacefully with his beloved wife, Stella, by his side.
He was born on March 18, 1952, in Steubenville, Ohio to the late James and Mary Karras of Fort Myers, Florida formerly of Wheeling, West Virginia.
After graduating from Bethany College in 1974, Nick pursued a career in Detroit, Michigan working for the Madias Brothers on the reconstructive process of the Renaissance Center. In 1985, Nick and Stella relocated to Fort Myers, Florida from Pittsburgh, PA and started Karras Painting. Soon after, he and Stella became the proprietors of Tom & Gerry's on Fort Myers Beach. Together they became avid entrepreneurs in the Fort Myers area and are the current owners of Nick & Stella's Family Sports Pub, a landmark in Fort Myers. Nick loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was an active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church to which he held several positions including Parish Council President for over a decade, and Director of various committees and events throughout the years. He was loved and adored by all whom he encountered throughout his life.
Married December 3, 1983, Nick is survived by his wife of 36 years, Stella; son James (Despina); daughters Joanna (Andrew), and Kalianna; sister, Catherine (Anthony); brother-in-law Michael (Anna) and mother-in-law (Kalliopi); five loving grandchildren Audrina, Briella, Nicholas, Nektarios, and Joseph; nieces Jamie (John), and Kristin (Brian); along with his great-nephew and nieces, many cousins and numerous god-children.
A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at noon on Saturday January 25, 2020 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 8210 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33919. Funeral will be followed by the burial service at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund at the above address.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020