Norman B. Leedom Jr.
Norman B. Leedom, Jr.

Cape Coral - Norman Leedom, 88, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born September 8, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Norman B. Leedom, Sr. and Hettie Seamon.

He proudly served in the US Army for eight years. Norman was an active member of the Masons for most of his life and an active member of the communities he lived in. Norman enjoyed dancing four nights a week with his lady friend.

Inurnment will be at Sarasota National Cemetery at a later date.

Contributions in Norman's memory may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org .








Published in The News-Press from Sep. 2 to Sep. 5, 2020.
