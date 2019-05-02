Norman F. Clemons



Fort Myers - Norman F. Clemons left this world on Sunday, April 28, 2019, leaving to grieve him, his devoted wife of almost 18 years: Joyce Hart Clemons. His sister: Marie Waggoner, His 4 children: Gloria Hagen (Warren), Dennis Clemons (Fonda), Pamela Lear (Steven), Norma Pennington (David). Stepchildren: Tom B. Hart (Jan), Joy Wilson, and Jon Anne Hart. His 12 grandchildren: Sheldon Beck (Mindy), Gina Peterson (Scott), Angela Wiltgen (Steve), Laura Stevenson (Mike), Darla Jacoby, Tara Clemons, J.R. Clemons, Eric Clemons, Joshua Lear, Mathew Lear, Alex Pennington (Maddy), and Max Pennington. His 4 step-grandchildren: Lee Hart, Jena Hart, Trey Wilson (Vonna), and Patrick Wilson. He also had 19 great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death, in the year 2000, was his childhood sweetheart, and wife of 60 years, Nell (Herrington) Clemons.



Norman was born in Sopchoppy, Florida on March 29, 1920 moving to Fort Myers at age six. His seven siblings were always a huge part of his life. Norman served during WWII in the Army's 75th Infantry Division, was wounded and received a Purple Heart. This remarkable man eventually started a successful dairy business with only one cow, which later resulted in Trail Dairy Farm, the Trail Dairy Feed Mill , and Trail Dairy Cage Eggs. The selling of his milk to Hart's dairy, resulted in a lifelong partnership with the Hart family. Norman leaves a legacy of love and a life well-lived, with undaunting optimism and gratitude for the blessings of each day!



A Funeral Service for Norman will be celebrated at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 inside the Chapel at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555.



Please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com to sign Norman's guestbook. Published in The News-Press on May 2, 2019