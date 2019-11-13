Services
Carolina Memorial Gardens
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 553-2228
Novella Joyce Howerton


1931 - 2019
Novella Joyce Howerton

Cape Coral - Novella "Joyce" Howerton of Cape Coral, FL, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019, At the age of 88. She was born on March 01, 1931, in Lexington, KY to Armel K. and Rena Terhune Thompson. She was predeceased by her husband Walter R. (T-Bird/Jack) Howerton.

Joyce was a graduate and member of the National Honor Society of Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky. She also attended Trident Technical College. She shared with her husband, 22 years of Military Service along with both of them retiring from Civil Service. Her memberships included, Charleston Chapter of Federally Employed Women, MENSA America, Order of Eastern Star, Court #7 of Amaranthe, Ladies of the Oriental Shrine - Araba, Daughters of the Nile, Lotus Shrine Guild, NSDAR - Charter Member, National Kentucky & Florida Huguenot Society, Society of Boonesborough, KY, Honorable Order of KY Colonels. She taught Sunday school for 45 years. She was a former member of Wando Woods Baptist Church and Wassamassaw Baptist Church in SC. Currently she was a member Daybreak Fellowship of Cape Coral, FL.

She is survived by a son, Jack T. and wife Kay (Stevenson) Howerton of North Ft Myers, FL.; granddaughters, Kimberly A. (Norman) Campbell, Melissa K. (Will) Dixon, and Shannon M. (CJ) Cancro; great-grandchildren, Dalton (Erin) Anderson, Taylor (Nick) Hummell, Brianna (Justine) Youmans, Rhett Crocker, CJ Cancro, Jr., and Samantha Cancro; and great-great-grandsons, Drayton Hummell and Michael James Anderson and several nephews. Joyce was predeceased by her sisters, Adrienne Wells and Sharon Storm.

In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to the in Tampa, FL or The Salvation Army.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Carolina Memorial Funeral Home in North Charleston, SC. Burial will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, Valor Section.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
