Olive Gregory Jassmond


1924 - 2019
Olive Gregory Jassmond Obituary
Olive Gregory Jassmond

Fort Myers - Olive "Betsy" Edith Jassmond died peacefully at her home at Shell Point Village, on August 15, 2019, in Fort Myers, Florida at the age of 95.

Betsy was born Olive Edith Gregory on June 7, 1924 the eldest daughter of Albert Gregory and Olive Edith Sheldrake of Springfield, PA. She married William A. Jassmond of Philadelphia PA., on June 14, 1947.

Betsy was a World War II veteran having served in the US Coast Guard as a Pharmacy Mate. She was also an Air Force wife who supported her husband Bill's career through many moves around the world.

Betsy was a member of the West Chester Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving as a Worthy Matron in 1978. She was also a Toastmistress when Bill was in the Air Force. She was an enthusiastic member of a choral group which performed at many stops across the US as well as those in other countries, including "Red Square" in Moscow and the "Wailing Wall in Jerusalem. She had many other interests which include sewing, knitting, boating, clowning and traveling.

She was predeceased by her loving husband, her father and mother, and five siblings, Albert Jr., Esther Ruth, Marcia, Albert Lewis and John Robert.

Betsy is survived by her four sons and their wives, William A. Jassmond Jr. (Janice) of NH, Gregory M. Jassmond (Sharon) of ME, Richard E. Jassmond (Sheila) of NH, and Robert A. Jassmond (Jane) of MA, and many Granddaughters and Grandsons, Great-Grandchildren and Great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews from all over.

Per Betsy's wishes, there will be a graveside service at a date convenient for her family.
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 8, 2019
