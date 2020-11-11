Oliver R. Smith
Smith, Oliver R. departed this life on November 4, 2020. He was born on June 6, 1917, in Green Bay, Wisconsin and was a long time resident of Fort Myers, Florida. He was predeceased in death by his three siblings, Arletta (his first wife of 50 years), and Phyllis (his second wife of 28 years). He is survived by his two sons, Paul and Michael, their respective spouses, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Ollie was a World War II veteran and served in the Army-Air Corps. After the war, he began his entire working career with Joannes Brothers Food Stores which eventually merged with Super Valu Stores, Inc. He held a number of management positions at divisions in both Wisconsin and Illinois.
Upon retirement, he and Arletta moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. After Artletta's death, he married Phyllis and moved to Fort Myers, Florida. A life long sportsman, Ollie enjoyed fishing, bowling, and golf, as well as being a passionate fan of both the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs.
In Fort Myers, he belonged to Lake Fairways Country Club and routinely shot a score better than his age. He finally scored his only elusive hole-in-one while in his early 90's. Ollie and Phyllis loved to travel and enjoyed more than 20 cruises to almost fifty countries on six continents.
Our family would like to thank the many friends left behind at Lake Fairways and the staff at The Palms of Fort Myers for their kind support to Ollie and Phyllis. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation or memorial service. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.