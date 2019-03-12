Services
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
(508) 759-3511
For more information about
Oscar Yohai
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home
40 MacArthur Blvd
Bourne, MA 02532
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Oscar Yohai
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oscar Yohai


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oscar Yohai Obituary
Oscar Yohai

Bonita Springs - Oscar Yohai, 90, of Bonita Springs FL and Bourne MA died peacefully in Bonita Springs on March 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband of the late Jeanette Carroll Yohai for 58 years.

Born in New York, NY, son of the late Morris and Lena ( Benezra ) Yohai, he was a graduate of NYU and the University of Hartford. For over 30 years he was a teacher and administrator in Connecticut and Massachusetts specialized in reading and special education.

Oscar loved history, his faith, and helping others. He was a past master of the Dewitt Clinton Lodge AF. & AM. in Sandwich MA, and as a Shriner, he was active in the clown unit, where as "Yo Yo" the clown, he helped raise money for Shriner Hospitals. He was also active in his Chabad congregations in Bonita Springs and on Cape Cod, and was proud to have traced his ancestry back to famous 2nd century Rabbi Simeon Ben Yohai. Oscar will always be remembered for his compassion, affable manner, and sense of humor.

Oscar is survived by his 2 sons, Walter Yohai of Bourne MA, Mark Yohai & his wife Beth of Westboro, MA, his 2 grandchildren Samara & Allana Yohai, and his sister Kitty Hattem of Del Ray, FL. He was predeceased by his sister Delcie Bucknoff, of Miami, FL.

A Masonic service will be held Friday, March 15 at 10 AM at the Nickerson Bourne Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Donations may be made in his memory to . ( https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate )

For directions and online condolences please visit www.nickerson-bournefuneralhome.com
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now