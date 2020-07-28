Otto A. Dowd (Tony)



Cape Coral - Otto A. Dowd (Tony), 86, husband of 46 years to Elaine Dowd, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 peacefully at home. He was the son to the late Otto D. Dowd and Margaret (Leachman) Dowd. Raised in Chicago, Tony was committed to the military field serving in both the Marines and Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the service he moved to East Hartford, CT where he served as a East Hartford Police Officer, Sergeant and Lieutenant for 27 years receiving numerous awards and accommodations. He retired as a lieutenant from the East Hartford Police department in 1987 and then went on to work for the Connecticut Prison Association of Hartford, CT as a Security Coordinator. In 1995 he went on to work for the Connecticut Circuit Court as a Sheriff. In January of 2000 he retired from the State of Connecticut and moved to Cape Coral, FL to enjoy his retirement.



Tony was always on the go he was a member of the CT Chapter #1 of the Blue Knights. In addition to spending time with his family he loved motorcycling, bowling, boating, cruising with family and friends, floating in the pool, and daily trips to Dunkin Donuts to meet friends for coffee.



Tony was a loyal friend and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed dearly.



He is survived by his loving wife Elaine Dowd, two sons Otto D. Dowd and wife Maria, of Newington, CT and John W. Cooper Sr, of Cape Coral, FL; daughter Victoria A. Mancarella and husband John of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren, John, Blaine, Tina, Holly, Stephanie and Michael; Seven great-grandchildren and three nieces Kathye, Debbie and Betty of Chicago, IL.



Tony was also predeceased by his daughter, Darlene Dowd and his brother Walter "Bud".



Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in memory of Tony Dowd are suggested to: Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909.



For online expressions of sympathy to family please visit wecare@fullermetz.com.









