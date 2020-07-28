1/1
Otto A. (Tony) Dowd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Otto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Otto A. Dowd (Tony)

Cape Coral - Otto A. Dowd (Tony), 86, husband of 46 years to Elaine Dowd, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 peacefully at home. He was the son to the late Otto D. Dowd and Margaret (Leachman) Dowd. Raised in Chicago, Tony was committed to the military field serving in both the Marines and Navy during the Korean Conflict. After the service he moved to East Hartford, CT where he served as a East Hartford Police Officer, Sergeant and Lieutenant for 27 years receiving numerous awards and accommodations. He retired as a lieutenant from the East Hartford Police department in 1987 and then went on to work for the Connecticut Prison Association of Hartford, CT as a Security Coordinator. In 1995 he went on to work for the Connecticut Circuit Court as a Sheriff. In January of 2000 he retired from the State of Connecticut and moved to Cape Coral, FL to enjoy his retirement.

Tony was always on the go he was a member of the CT Chapter #1 of the Blue Knights. In addition to spending time with his family he loved motorcycling, bowling, boating, cruising with family and friends, floating in the pool, and daily trips to Dunkin Donuts to meet friends for coffee.

Tony was a loyal friend and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife Elaine Dowd, two sons Otto D. Dowd and wife Maria, of Newington, CT and John W. Cooper Sr, of Cape Coral, FL; daughter Victoria A. Mancarella and husband John of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren, John, Blaine, Tina, Holly, Stephanie and Michael; Seven great-grandchildren and three nieces Kathye, Debbie and Betty of Chicago, IL.

Tony was also predeceased by his daughter, Darlene Dowd and his brother Walter "Bud".

Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no formal service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions in memory of Tony Dowd are suggested to: Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909.

For online expressions of sympathy to family please visit wecare@fullermetz.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Press from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
30 Carter Street
East Hartford, CT 06118
8605689420
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved