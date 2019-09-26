|
Pamela Cabot Zapf
- - Pamela Cabot Zapf, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many passed away on Friday at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral. She was 73 years old. She was born Pamela Sue Cabot on February 19th, 1946 to Ellsworth and Elaine Cabot in DeBois Pennsylvania. She was the oldest of three sisters followed by Rochelle, then Leslie. Her parents' work took the family to Syracuse, NY; Baltimore, MD; New Orleans, LA; Palo Alto, CA, finally settling for the rest of her childhood in St. Louis, MO.
The family traveled to many national parks and historical sites around the U.S. on vacation, and Pamela inherited this love of traveling herself, taking her first trip abroad to Europe for two months after graduating high school.
In 1964 Pamela attended the University of Iowa and graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Arts in interior design and a minor in nutrition. Some of her first jobs included working in a baby ward, and helping at her mother's business as a dietitian.
Pamela met her future husband through college friends and married John Wayne Zapf in Ladue Chapel in St. Louis on July 25th, 1970 and had two sons; John Cabot Zapf, and Christopher "Scott" Zapf.
Her husband's job as a manager of sales at Genrad moved them to Chicago, IL; Concord, MA; Palo Alto, CA; Munich, Germany; Virginia Waters, England, finally settling in Weston, Massachusetts in 1985 where the family stayed for the next ten years.
Pam loved her time in Europe as it gave her many opportunities to travel the continent. Some of the highlights she treasured were skiing in the alps, attending Wimbledon, Royal Ascot horse races, theater, Princess Diana's wedding and the many museums and other activities London had to offer. Europe gave Pamela an opportunity to use her interior design experience to buy and sell antiques, exporting to her Charles st shop in Boston.
While living in Weston, Pamela worked as a librarian in the public school system for almost 10 years. She loved working with children and made many friends in the education system. Pamela was very active in her childrens' lives, raising two excellent swimmers who would both become Eagle Scouts. She had an amazing work ethic, moral code, and mannerism which she passed on to her sons. She always stressed the importance of family, and treasured spending Christmas in New Hampshire every year with her parents, sisters and their families. She had a love for entertaining, hosting parties for friends and her husband's work affiliates almost every weekend.
In 1995 her husband John started a new job and the family moved to Austin Texas. They had an amazing time there and made many friends before his unexpected passing in 1997. Pam quickly returned to work as a librarian, while getting her husband's affairs in order.
In 1999 she moved to Fort Myers FL, moving next door to her parents, whom she helped care for in their elder years. She worked as a librarian for a short time, then transitioned to being a home health aide for Alzheimer's patients. This was her most rewarding career, as she truly cared for her patients like they were her friends and family.
Finally retiring in 2009, Pamela kept very busy in her personal life. She loved the outdoors, especially Sanibel Island. The family had been going on vacation there since the 70s, so what a treat to live so close. She loved walking the beach and shelling. She was an avid kayaker, and would often lead kayaking expeditions with the Sanibel senior center. Other hobbies included playing tennis, going to numerous theater productions, movies with friends, and traveling around the world with friends and family. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution since high school, and stayed active in the association throughout her life.
Pam was a member of New Hope Presbyterian Church for the duration of her time in Fort Myers, becoming a Deacon in the Stephens Ministry in 2015. Through the church, She visited war veterans, helped underprivileged mothers with newborns, and young incarcerated mothers. Pam's most rewarding church work was serving as a missionary in the Dominican Republic.
Pamela had a great love for animals as well, always having cats, dogs, or both, and donated to many animal rights and rescue programs. Her sons inherited this love for animals and between them have 10 pets.
Pamela is survived by her two sisters; Rochelle Baker and Leslie LaStofka, her two sons; John and Scott Zapf, as well as daughter-in-law Fabiola Cano Zapf, granddaughters Riley Zapf and Isabelle Watkins, nephew and niece Brent and Kristen Lastofka and her cat Blackie who now resides with Scott.
A memorial service will be held on October 12th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the New Hope Presbyterian Church, 10051 Plantation Rd, Fort Myers Fl 33966
Published in The News-Press on Sept. 26, 2019