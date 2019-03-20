Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church
11381 Gateway Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL
Ft. Myers - Patricia A. (Moyer) Barr, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Cape Coral, and Fleetwood, Pennsylvania, died peacefully Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Joanne's House of Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Florida. She was the widow of Melvin F. Barr who died July 4, 2011. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Paul J., Sr., and Estella M. (Klopp) Moyer. Patricia was a member of Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, Fort Myers, Florida, where she was a member of the church choir. She remained an associate member of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Fleetwood, where she previously served as Superintendent of Sunday Schools for eight years and was a Sunday School Teacher for 50 years. Patricia served as president of Lutheran Church Women (LCW) and a Nursery School Helper for five years. Patricia was employed as a Letter Carrier for the U.S Postal Service for 20 years until her retirement in 1997. She served as a past president of Reading Postal Employees Credit Union; Pat was a former Camp Fire Girls Leader in Fleetwood, and served as Secretary - Treasurer for Boyers Junction Community Center.

SURVIVORS: Daughters: Carol J., wife of Karl Gabel, Fort Myers, FL; Sharon L. (Barr), wife of David Conover, Pollock Pines, CA; Patti (Barr), widow of Rick Heller, Temple; Kathi (Barr), wife of Paul Spurgin, Fleetwood; Stepsons: Alan L. Barr, Reading; and Raymond Seyler, Reading. Other Survivors include two brothers: Paul J. "Jim" Moyer, Oregon; and William H. Moyer, Citrus Hill, CA. There are fifteen grandchildren; and eighteen great grandchildren. In addition to her husband Melvin and her parents, Patricia was predeceased by a son Robert Barr in 1990; and a sister Lucille (Moyer) Sturgis in 1989.

SERVICES: A family directed memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, 11381 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers, on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., with The Reverend Sean Bunger, Officiating.

CONTRIBUTIONS: The family requests contributions be made in Patricia's memory to Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, 11381 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers, FL 33913.
Published in The News-Press from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
