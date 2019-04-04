Services
Gateway Trinity Church
11381 Gateway Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33913
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church
11381 Gateway Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers - Patricia A. (Moyer) Barr, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Cape Coral, who died March 12, 2019, in Bonita Springs. She was the widow of Melvin F. Barr.

SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED: A family directed memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, 11381 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with The Reverend Sean Bunger, Officiating.
