Patricia A. Barr
Fort Myers - Patricia A. (Moyer) Barr, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly of Cape Coral, who died March 12, 2019, in Bonita Springs. She was the widow of Melvin F. Barr.
SERVICES HAVE BEEN RESCHEDULED: A family directed memorial service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at Gateway Trinity Lutheran Church, 11381 Gateway Boulevard, Fort Myers, on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., with The Reverend Sean Bunger, Officiating.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 23, 2019