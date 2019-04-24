|
Patricia A. Coleman Vecchie
Ft. Myers - PATRICIA ANN COLEMAN VECCHIE, 90, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in her home beside her loving husband Donald J. Vecchie. She was the mother of eight, and so much more. Her eight children were fathered by her first love and husband, Thomas Carl Coleman, a wonderful man who was tragically killed in May, 1977. She lived in Fort Myers, but traveled the country and the world for years with good friends, and the last twenty with Don. There is nowhere they haven't been. Italy was their favorite. She majored in sociology and home economics at St. Catherine University in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Her eight children with Tom were born in Minneapolis. In August of 1966, Tom, Pat and their children moved to Fort Myers. Pat is survived by her husband Donald J. Vecchie, her children, John Charles Coleman (Patsy), Mary Patricia Coleman Pipeson (Gregory), Robert James Coleman (Sally), William David Coleman (Kay), James Paul Coleman (Kaori), Carl Joseph Coleman, Ann Marie Coleman (Lorri), Catherine Mary Coleman Magennis (Eric), and her grandchildren Thomas (Kristina) and Patrick, Kevin and Emma, Ian and Brighid, Lucas and Noah, Tyler and Samantha, Kelsey and Ryan. She is also survived by her sister Arlene Giessel Kilbane, and her step-children Ron Vecchie (Colae), Shawn Vecchie Faloon (John), Jon David Vecchie (Mimi), Donn Vecchie Campbell, and their 16 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Patricia will be well-remembered starting at a wake at Harvey-Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, between the hours of 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. on Friday, April 26, 2019. Her funeral will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the Church of the Resurrection, 8121 Cypress Lake Drive, Fort Myers. At that time we will say farewell to "a most wonderful wife and mother". Please visit www.harvey-engelhardt.com to share a condolence.
Published in The News-Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019