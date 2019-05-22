Patricia A. Friend



Fort Myers - Patricia Friend, 78, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL since 1996, formerly of Pennsylvania passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Ft. Myers, FL. She was born in Leesburg, FL on November 25, 1940 to Oris and Mae (Harris) Williams, now deceased.



Pat enjoyed her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, dancing, shopping and the casino. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by the love of her life who she married on December 23, 1961, Robert Friend of Ft. Myers, FL; three children, Michael Klaumenzer (Susan) of Harleysville, PA, Sherri Lynn Friend of Cape Coral, FL and Kerri Lee Bates of Cape Coral, FL; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; as well as several extended family members and friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held 12:00 NOON, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Personal Touch Catering, 1530 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL 33991.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908 in loving memory of Patricia Friend.



Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555.