Patricia Ann Nyberg, 84, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Fla. She was born June 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh. She was previously employed at Lee Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late George Stewart and Mildred Stewart Meier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman K. Nyberg, in 2009; grandson, Nicholas Jay Nyberg; and sister, Bette Asbury. Patricia is survived by son, Kris (Renae) Nyberg, of Trafford; and daughter, Karen (John) Smith, of Pittsburgh. She was grandmother to Dr. Kristina Nyberg, Kristopher Nyberg, Amanda (Matt) Sanchez-Smyrna, Lauren (Chris) Felack and Courtney (Sam) Short; and great-grandmother of Landon Smith, Carter Felack, Rhett, Jase, and Trey Short. Arrangements entrusted to NATIONAL CREMATION,& BURIAL SOCIETY of North Fort Myers, Fla.









