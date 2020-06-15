Patricia A. Nyberg
Patricia Ann Nyberg, 84, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Fla. She was born June 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh. She was previously employed at Lee Memorial Hospital. She was the daughter of the late George Stewart and Mildred Stewart Meier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norman K. Nyberg, in 2009; grandson, Nicholas Jay Nyberg; and sister, Bette Asbury. Patricia is survived by son, Kris (Renae) Nyberg, of Trafford; and daughter, Karen (John) Smith, of Pittsburgh. She was grandmother to Dr. Kristina Nyberg, Kristopher Nyberg, Amanda (Matt) Sanchez-Smyrna, Lauren (Chris) Felack and Courtney (Sam) Short; and great-grandmother of Landon Smith, Carter Felack, Rhett, Jase, and Trey Short. Arrangements entrusted to NATIONAL CREMATION,& BURIAL SOCIETY of North Fort Myers, Fla.




Published in The News-Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
Pats: I wanted so much to see you at least one more time. Our frequent phone conversations were great but could not compare to our visits either in your apartment or for lunch. I will miss your counsel on so many things. I am consoled by the knowledge that you have been reunited with Norm, Bette, and all the other loved ones who preceded you. Love you & miss you. Katie
Kay Thompson
Friend
June 14, 2020
Aunt Pat was so much fun to be around. She was such a spitfire and enjoyed living life her way! One of my memories is eating New Year's lunch of pork and cabbage. I'm so lucky to have the recipe. I also loved seeing her and Bette together. The loved being sisters even when they were mad at each other. And now they are once again together. Hugs to all of her family, Jen (Asbury)
Jennifer Boyd (Asbury)
Family
June 14, 2020
I'll never forget Aunt Pat's visits to PA in the fall back in the day. She used to talk about how much she loved the colors of the leaves. Her laugh was so contagious I can still hear it! I hope she was embraced by Uncle Norm in Heaven. She will be missed.
Anna Nyberg
Family
June 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Wilma and Ray Desmarais
Friend
June 14, 2020
Nyberg family we were terribly sorry to learn of your moms passing. You were so devoted to her. We will light a candle for her when we attend mass today. May God bless all of you and provide you comfort.
Carol and John Wallace
Neighbor
