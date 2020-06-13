Patricia A. Smith



Cape Coral - Of Cape Coral Florida passed away peacefully with her family on June 10th 2020. Her age was 75.



She was born August 18 1944 in Sioux Falls South Dakota to Rudolph and Catherine Hamill.



She graduated from st Huberts high school in 1962. Soon after she married her high school sweetheart John G Smith on 12\12\1962 they were married for 56.5 years and enjoyed traveling together in thier spare time.



She began her career as and executive secretary for a cardiovascular surgeon.



She then moved on to as the manger of Horsham clinic. In 1994 she started her own medical billing buisness until 2009 when she retired.



During her retirement she enjoyed being president of her bowling league and the ladies of the Elks. She was also known as queen mum of the Red Hat Society.



She is survived by her husband John,her son Kevin her daughter in law lisa and her grandchildren Jessica and lia. Her great grandchildren Jayden and Sophia.



Along with close friends the Kiernans and the Feldmans.



A memorial service will be held on June 23rd 2020 at the St Catherine Drexel Catholic church at 1922 sw 20th ave in Cape Coral Fla.



Service Will begin at 11 am.



In lieu of flowers please please make donations to the juvenile diabetes foundation. To support research for Pats grandson.









