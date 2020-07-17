Patricia Alberta Doney (nee' Tuccio) PH.DFort Myers - Mrs. Patricia Doney (nee' Tuccio) of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 70Pat was born to parents Albert and Maria Tuccio on July 17, 1949 in Hartford, Connecticut. She grew up the second of four and attended Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, CT. In June 1971 she married Clint Doney, and the couple had 2 children. Pat taught in Syracuse City School district until her retirement June 30, 2006, having served 34 years with the district. The couple retired to Fort Myers, Florida after Pat earned her PH.D in Science Education at the University of Georgia.Pat is survived by her husband Clint Doney, her daughter Nicole Doney, her son John-Paul Doney; Sisters, Sandee Tuccio and Gale Joy; Brother, Albert Tuccio; One grandchild, Amaya Berrios and several nieces and nephews.Arrangements Entrusted to Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home.