Patricia Ann Burns Bell


1930 - 2019
Patricia Ann Burns Bell Obituary
Patricia Ann Burns Bell

North Fort Myers - Patricia Ann Burns Bell, born on January 3, 1930 in Ithaca, NY, died peacefully at Hope Hospice in North Fort Myers, Florida on March 5th after complications from a broken hip. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Arthur J. and Margaret Turner Burns, brother William Burns, and husband of 67 years Charles W. Bell.

Pat led a blessed life full of love of family and friends. She enjoyed a successful career and a long happy retirement. She leaves two devoted children James Bell, wife Lisa Miller, and Karen Bell, husband Ben Maiden. There are five fabulous grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Nana loved them dearly and thought they were the most talented, beautiful, and smartest children ever born.

Throughout the mid-fifties and sixties Pat worked at radio station WTKO and later at Ivy Broadcasting. In retirement she became an exceptional watercolorist. Much of her artwork adorns the walls of family, friends and neighbors. All who knew her in Ithaca and during her Fort Myers retirement at Lake Fairways and Barkley Place enjoyed her trademark cheerful demeanor.

We will remember her style, family dinners, laughing with her many friends, and nurturing her children and grandchildren. Memories such as Pat and Charlie, her lifetime love, jitterbugging will be held dearly. Pat was well loved and will be missed.

She will be celebrated at Barkley Place, and at a later date in a private ceremony with the family.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 10, 2019
More Information
