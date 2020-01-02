Resources
1934 - 2019
Cape Coral - Patricia Ann Cleveland, Age 85, died peacefully December 16, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, "Pete" Cleveland. She is survived and will be missed by her daughter, Bonnie Turner; sons Bill and Brad Essex, grandchildren Brock Turner, Curen, Britney, Shayne, Trevor, and Trey Essex; and one great-granddaughter, Aylah. She was a talented interior designer and artist. Patricia was a member of Unity Church where a celebration of life will be held on January 11,2020 at 11:00 a.m., at 11120 Ranchette Road Fort Myers. Her wish was to have her ashes scattered in the Gulf by her family. Memorial contributions can be made to: Art 4 Acts, Unity Church or Hope Hospice.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020
