Patricia Gail Corley "Patti"



Phoenix, AZ - On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Patricia Corley of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of North Fort Myers, FL passed away at the age of 82. Patti is predeceased by her first husband, Bob Bates; her father, Kenneth Burtt; and her mother, Mary Burtt. She is survived by her three daughters, Pamela Bates and husband Steve Broadhurst of Myrtle Beach, SC; Donna Bates and partner Mori Emmons of Phoenix, AZ; Sherri Johnson and husband Jason Johnson, of Jefferson City, Tennessee; her sister Marjorie Simeone of Ashland, MA; her brother, Joseph Burtt and wife Barbara Burtt of Parrish, FL; current husband, Edward Corley of North Fort Myers, FL; seven (7) grandchildren, seven (7) great-grandchildren, two (2) nieces and four (4) nephews. She was a loving mother and sister and enjoyed selling Mary Kay and doing many crafts. She was a devout Christian and worked at the Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, FL for many years. Services will be held in Bowie, Maryland at a later date.









