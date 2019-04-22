|
Patricia Lynn Mayo
Waterford, MI - PATRICIA LYNN MAYO; of Waterford, Michigan; died Thursday, April 11, 2019; age 71. Loving mother of Kari (Doug) Jespersen and the late Kimberley Hunter; loving sister of Gene (Linda) Knisley, the late Robert (Bonnie) Knisley, Kathy (John) Shaffer, Debi (David) Ritter, and Sheila (Richard) Bollman; beloved daughter of Myrtle Knisley-Parry and the late Raymond Knisley; cherished grandmother of Alex, Logan and Dylan; survived by her dog Puggsley. Patricia will be greatly missed by her many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia was a resident of Florida for 24 years. She owned and operated the Cape Coral Barbershop for many years. Celebration of life will be held in the summer, details are pending. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph Care and Hospice 34505 W. 12 Mile Rd, Suite 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48331.
Published in The News-Press on Apr. 22, 2019