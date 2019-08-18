|
Patricia M. Rhonehouse
Fort Myers - Patricia Rhonehouse, a very young 89 years old, died peacefully at the Hope Hospice Center in Fort Myers, Florida on August 14, 2019. Pat was born in Detroit, Michigan to Dorothy and John Macksey on April 14, 1930. She attended Michigan State University and married William Rhonehouse on September 16, 1950. They relocated to Toledo, Ohio and together they had three sons, Billy, Bobby, and Jimmy and she never stopped calling her grown sons by these affectionate nicknames.
Pat and Bill relocated to Florida in the 1980's where Pat worked in the retail and real estate markets. Pat was a people person and there were no strangers in her world. She would instantly make everyone comfortable with her quick wit, sense of humor, and love for life. She was an avid golfer who won many club tournaments and had three holes-in-one finally giving up the sport when she turned 87. She was a Life Master Bridge player and played almost until the day she died. In her later years, she added Mahjong to her list of hobbies and loved to read with her book club friends.
But Pat's real passion was her family. She cherished each family member, old and new, and would do her best to find a common interest so that she could relate to them and form a unique, lifetime bond. She made certain she attended the important events in their lives whether they lived close or far away. As a testament to this, all of her family members including children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and nieces were on hand to bid her farewell. She made friends wherever she lived and played, and it was these friendships which lifted her spirits during her recent health issues.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents John and Dorothy, husband Bill of 47 years, and brother Bud Macksey. She is survived by her sons, Bill (Jan), Bob (Nancy), and Jim, sister Carol Macksey, sister-in-law Mona Macksey, grandchildren Lindsay (Jim), Andrew (Brittney), Bo (Katie), Johnny, Chris (Rachel), Michelle, Lindsay (Alex), 6 great-grandchildren and many much-loved nieces and nephews. Donations in Pat's honor may be made to Hope Hospice, 9470 Healthpark Circle, Fort Myers, FL 33908 or at www.hopehcs.org. As were her wishes, a celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 18, 2019