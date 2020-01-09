|
|
Patrick J. Lovetro (Capt. Pat)
Fort Myers, FL. - Patrick J. Lovetro (Capt. Pat) passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Rochester NY November 6, 1939 to Patrick and Ann Lovetro. Preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Sandra (Tony) Peritore. He is survived by beloved daughter, Lee Lovetro-Bowers (Jackson) of Delray Beach FL, niece Rhondra (Tom) Barnard, nephew Anthony Peritore (Julie) of Rochester NY; two stepsons, Thomas (Janet) Cali in TN, Scott Cali, and former wife and friend Patricia (Lovetro) Manning of Ft. Myers. Capt. Pat and his family moved to Sanibel in 1975 where he was a successful charter Captain for over 30 years. Following retirement, he became a staff member at the Shell Point Village Golf Club. A celebration of Patrick's life to be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Shell Point Village Golf Club in Ft. Myers, FL. A Celebration of Patrick's life to be organized spring of 2020 in Rochester, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patrick's memory to: Captains for Clean Water, https://captainsforcleanwater.org.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020