Patrick Joseph KenneyPatrick 68, passed on 7/8/20. He was our one in a million & will be dearly missed. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Of Light Catholic Church on 7/29 at 10:00 a.m., with Celebrant Father Hugh. Graveside burial will follow in the Church garden. Family and friends are kindly invited. Read more about Pat here: https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/patrick-kenney/