Patsy Kellar Chadwick
Patsy Kellar Chadwick

West End, NC - Patsy Coleen Kellar Chadwick, 84, formerly of Seven Lakes South, West End, NC, died Sunday, September 27 at Pinehurst Nursing Center in Pinehurst. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Born in Flint, MI on December 2, 1935, she was the daughter of John and Bertha Gearhart Kellar. She had worked for General Motors Corporation and was a member of the Nazarene Church.

Mrs. Chadwick is survived by 4 sons, Geoffrey Hoag of Seven Lakes, NC, Brian Hoag of St. Louis MO, David Hoag of Titusville FL, and Steven Hoag of Mt. Morris MI; brother, Jack Kellar of Glendale AZ; and number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Briggs-Candor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com




Published in The News-Press from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
