Services
Rozelle Johnson Funeral Service
229 S Rangeline Road
Anderson, IN 46015
(765) 643-7474
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Felts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Alan Felts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Alan Felts Obituary
Paul Alan Felts

Ft. Myers, FL - March 10, 1978 - February 27, 2020

Paul "Alan" Felts, 41, of Ft. Myers, Florida, died Thursday February 27, 2020 in Anderson, Indiana.

Alan was born on March 10, 1978 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of William Felts IV and Patricia Cooper-Randolph. He was a graduate of Anderson High School, where he was recognized as the "friendliest student" and later received his bachelors degree from IUPUI. He enjoyed all things about living in Florida. He loved being with his family and friends and making people laugh. He was a New York Yankees fan and enjoyed basketball and golf.

Alan is survived by his mother, Patricia Cooper-Randolph of Ft. Myers, his father, William Felts IV of Terre Haute; two sisters: Tina (Travis) Heaton of Indianapolis and Gloria Felts of Indianapolis; his nephew and nieces: Cooper, Audrey, Kaia, and Stella; Aunts and Uncles: Nancy (Jerry) Pitt, Sharon Cooper, and Teresa (Dan) McKinney; cousins: Aaron (Avril) Pitt, Amy (Chad) Boutet, Lesley (Art) Henning, Jason Cooper, and Sonja McKinney. He is also survived by his love, Christina Alexander Sexton, who brought him so much happiness and joy, as well as extended family and many friends.

The family suggests that you remember Alan by making a donation to one of the following organizations: 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, The Animal Protection League in Anderson, IN or the .

A celebration of life will be held in the future.

Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements. Post online condolences at

www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -