Paul Alan Felts
Ft. Myers, FL - March 10, 1978 - February 27, 2020
Paul "Alan" Felts, 41, of Ft. Myers, Florida, died Thursday February 27, 2020 in Anderson, Indiana.
Alan was born on March 10, 1978 in Terre Haute, Indiana, the son of William Felts IV and Patricia Cooper-Randolph. He was a graduate of Anderson High School, where he was recognized as the "friendliest student" and later received his bachelors degree from IUPUI. He enjoyed all things about living in Florida. He loved being with his family and friends and making people laugh. He was a New York Yankees fan and enjoyed basketball and golf.
Alan is survived by his mother, Patricia Cooper-Randolph of Ft. Myers, his father, William Felts IV of Terre Haute; two sisters: Tina (Travis) Heaton of Indianapolis and Gloria Felts of Indianapolis; his nephew and nieces: Cooper, Audrey, Kaia, and Stella; Aunts and Uncles: Nancy (Jerry) Pitt, Sharon Cooper, and Teresa (Dan) McKinney; cousins: Aaron (Avril) Pitt, Amy (Chad) Boutet, Lesley (Art) Henning, Jason Cooper, and Sonja McKinney. He is also survived by his love, Christina Alexander Sexton, who brought him so much happiness and joy, as well as extended family and many friends.
The family suggests that you remember Alan by making a donation to one of the following organizations: 14th and Chestnut Community Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, The Animal Protection League in Anderson, IN or the .
A celebration of life will be held in the future.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service handled funeral arrangements. Post online condolences at
www.rozelle-johnson.com.
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020