Paul Eugene "Gene" Miller


Paul Eugene "Gene" Miller Obituary
Paul "Gene" Eugene Miller

Cape Coral - Paul (Gene) Eugene Miller 67, passed away Thursday March 14, 2019 at The Hospice House in Cape Coral, Fl. Gene was born 9/5/51 in Louisville, KY to Willard (Red) Miller and Gladys Miller. Gene grew up in Elizabethtown, KY and then moved to Fort Myers, Florida in 1979. He was preceded in death by both parents. Gene is a retired mechanic and loved to work on anything with a motor, still up until his last days. He was a handyman for everyone. If it needed fixed Gene could do it. Gene is survived by two sons Damon (Dana) Miller of Cape Coral, Fl and Derek (Jami) Miller of Orlando, Fl, two grandsons Dylan (Lauren) Miller and Colton Miller of Cape Coral, Fl. Gene is also survived by his older brother Danny (Jo) Miller of Zephyrhills, Fl, and many, many friends who just adored Gene. He will be missed by many. Family and friends may sign the guest register by visiting www.baldwincremation.com. Affordable Cremations by Baldwin Brothers.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 16, 2019
