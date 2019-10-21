Services
Cape Coral - Paul John Uffindell, 89, of Cape Coral, Florida, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point, North Carolina with his family by his side.

Born April 22, 1930, in London, England, he was a son of the late Albert Thomas Uffindell and the late Dorothy Gardner Uffindell. Paul served in the British Royal Air Force and retired from Totes Isotoner Corp. in Lovland, Ohio in 2004. Following retirement, he and Sheila relocated to Cape Coral, Florida where they enjoyed sailing and golf. Paul was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his sons, Barry Uffindell (Sonya) of Vandalia, Ohio, and Colin Uffindell (Marianne) of Colfax, North Carolina; sister, Daphne Grose of London, England; grandchildren, Michael, Angel, Brandon, Cameron, and Dustyn; great-grandchildren, Mila, Caiden, Colin, Olivia, and Immanuel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-two years, Sheila Maureen Uffindell.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or the Alvin A. Dublin Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1005 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations, High Point, NC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
