Services
Hodges-Kiser Funeral Home
9231 Cypress Lake Drive
Fort Myers, FL 33919
(239) 481-4341
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kondzich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Kondzich


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Kondzich Obituary
Paul Kondzich

Fort Myers - Paul Kondzich, age 94, died August 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born April 13, 1925 in Warren, OH and moved to Naples, FL in 1986.

Paul was a veteran of WWII in the 179th Regiment. He was the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts. In Nuremburg, Germany he captured a German General. After the war, he married Delores (Dolly) Lester on August 7, 1948.

He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company after 30 years of service.

Paul was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a member of Foxfire Country Club in Naples and Pelican Preserve Country Club in Fort Myers.

Paul is survived by his wife, Delores; 4 children, David (Nancy) Kondzich of Goodyear, AZ, Connie (John) Lancaster of Gainesville, TX, John (Barbara) Kondzich and Paul Kondzich both of Cape Coral, FL; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is pending.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now