Paul Kondzich
Fort Myers - Paul Kondzich, age 94, died August 18, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born April 13, 1925 in Warren, OH and moved to Naples, FL in 1986.
Paul was a veteran of WWII in the 179th Regiment. He was the recipient of 3 Purple Hearts. In Nuremburg, Germany he captured a German General. After the war, he married Delores (Dolly) Lester on August 7, 1948.
He retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company after 30 years of service.
Paul was an avid golfer and fisherman. He was a member of Foxfire Country Club in Naples and Pelican Preserve Country Club in Fort Myers.
Paul is survived by his wife, Delores; 4 children, David (Nancy) Kondzich of Goodyear, AZ, Connie (John) Lancaster of Gainesville, TX, John (Barbara) Kondzich and Paul Kondzich both of Cape Coral, FL; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service is pending.
Published in The News-Press on Aug. 22, 2019