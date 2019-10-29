|
|
Paul Simeone
North Fort Myers - Paul Simeone, 80, passed away peacefully in Hope Hospice on October 26, 2019. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Eleanor, his two children Paul and Danielle, his daughter-in-law Carolann, his son-in-law John, his two granddaughters Maureen and Allison, his sister Diana, his sister-in-law Deborah (Debbie), brother-in-law Richard and brother-in-law Wayne.
Paul was a Naval Air Veteran who served during the Cuban Missile crisis. He enjoyed watching birds, reading and spending time with his family. He worked on Wall Street for several years before working at Tottenville High School, Staten Island, NY, for 28 years.
Paul was a lover of sports. He was a Minor League baseball pitcher in the San Francisco Giants organization. He enjoyed watching all sports, but baseball was his passion. The New York Yankees were his team of choice.
There will be a private memorial service held later for family and friends. National Cremation & Burial are assisting with services.
Published in The News-Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019