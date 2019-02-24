|
Paul William Rothe
Cape Coral - Paul William Rothe, 76, of Cape Coral passed away on February 19, 2019. Prior to moving to Cape Coral, Fl. in 2013, he lived in Clifton, West Long Branch, and Brick, New Jersey. He was Secretary-Treasurer of the OCAW-IU at Givaudan for many years before retiring.
Paul served in the US Navy in the 7th Comm Fleet aboard the USS Oklahoma City and the USS St. Paul during the Vietnam conflict. He was an avid boater and fisherman and enjoyed many hours on the water. He was past President of the Sandy Hook Bay Anglers and a former trustee of the Long Branch Ice Boat and Yacht Club.
Paul is survived by his wife Lillian O'Brien Rothe, son Brian of Fairfax, VA and son Daniel of Burke, VA, brother Frank (Joan) of Sun City, Fl., sister Beverly Mascall (Roger); and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents Kurt and Marie Alesso Rothe, and a sister Patricia Rothe McIntyre.
Funeral arrangements are private. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a future date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Paul's memory, the family is suggesting , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in The News-Press on Feb. 24, 2019