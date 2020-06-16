Pedro Yzaguirre Gonzalez
Pedro Yzaguirre Gonzalez

Lehigh Acres - Pedro Yzaguirre Gonzalez, 77 years old, born August 1, 1942 to Manuel and Francisca Yzaguirre Gonzalez in Linares, Nuevo León Mexico, passed way unexpectedly on May 31, 2020.

Survived by his siblings Maria Deleon, Ofelia Garcia, Francisca Schell, and Lupe Gonzalez; his wife, Margarita Gonzalez; his children Carl (Cindy) Daley (birthed from Eula Voncil Daley), Pedro (Della) Gonzalez Jr., John Paul Gonzalez, Israel Gonzalez, Olivia Gonzalez, Francisca (Sean) Eaton, Sarah (Steven) Gonzalez (birthed from Olivia M. Gonzalez); stepchildren Carlos Cruz-Martinez, Ernesto Cruz-Martinez, Erica (Eusebio) Cruz-Martinez; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Pedro was born in Mexico and came to the United States with his family as a young boy. He grew up as a migrant worker. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Immokalee Fire Department. He was a well-known and admired pillar of the Immokalee community, lending a helping hand to many members of the town. He loved fishing, gardening, cooking (he loved to eat), and working on cars. He also cherished spending time with family and friends and being a great storyteller. He will be missed tremendously.

Pedro loved Jehovah and He is welcoming him home.

His Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.






Published in The News-Press from Jun. 16 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
