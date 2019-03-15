Services
Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home and Cemetery
1589 Colonial Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-0555
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery
Ft. Myers, FL
Peggie Gene Strasbaugh Obituary
Fort Myers - Peggie Gene Strasbaugh, 92, a resident of Ft. Myers, FL since 1973, formerly of Germany passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born May 22, 1926 in Warren, OH to Frank and Myrtle Brink, now deceased.

Peggie traveled the world with Jack (Her husband), when he was in the Army…(Germany and England, France, Ireland, Italy, New Mexico, Hawaii and Kentucky). Jack retired in 1973 and returned to his hometown Ft..Myers to retire. Peggie was a housewife and stayed home to raise their son David. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack.

Peggie is survived by her loving son David Strasbaugh and his wife Betsy of N. Ft. Myers, FL; five grandchildren, Michael, Heather, Erica, Allen and Taylor; as well as two sisters, Ruth Canfield Fuller of Canfield, OH and Lynea Platt of Warren OH (Deceased); as well as three brothers, Jim Brink and his wife Carol, Lloyd Brink and Frank Brink all of Canfield, OH.

A Graveside Service will be held 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Ft. Myers, FL.

Arrangements for final care have been entrusted to Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 1589 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers, Florida 33907, (239) 936-0555. To share a story or photo, leave a tribute or to offer a condolence at this difficult time please visit www.fortmyersmemorial.com and sign the guestbook.
Published in The News-Press on Mar. 15, 2019
