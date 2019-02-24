Peggy Silver



Fort Myers - Peggy Silver passed away peacefully on January 19, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on November 4, 1927 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the youngest daughter of Mary and Sam Hodes. She moved to Fort Myers in 2010 and Southwest Florida was never peaceful and quiet again. She was known for her dancing, painting, and humorous poems. She was also known to say whatever was on her mind, no matter what the consequences. Men loved her beauty and vivaciousness, and women, well … they had differing opinions.



She was a devoted and much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to: her children Phyllis Henkel, Stuart Silver, and Keith Silver, and their wives Fran and Arlene; her grandchildren: Holly, David, Amy, Joshua, Jaron, Jesse, Alexandra, Mandi, Brian, and Lance, and their wives and husbands; her great-grandchildren: C.J., Jazzy, Samson, Jakey, Emmy, Joey, Jared, Ayla, Penny, Natalia, Bella, Shyla, and Diana - no wives and husbands yet.



Peggy will also be sadly missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends, especially her dedicated caretakers over the years, her daughter Phyllis, and son, Keith. The family also wishes to thank Hope Hospice of Fort Myers for all their comfort and support.



Services were held privately on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Fort Myers Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, thanks to Rabbi Minkowicz, and Lawrence Dermer, who planted a tree in Israel in her honor. She was laid to rest next to her husband of 55 years, Irving. Now she will continue to make him smile, and dance with him, in the Great Hereafter.