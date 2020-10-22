Perry T Hodell



Perry T Hodell 58, of Fort Myers, Florida formerly of Syracuse, NY passed away after a battle with cancer. He attended Most Holy Rosary School, Assumption High School, and graduated from T.J. Corcoran High School in Syracuse. Shortly after graduating high school he joined the US Navy and served his country for four years. Perry then went into the Merchant Marines to continue his service as a navigator where he earned his Associates of Applied Science in Marine Science at Southern Maine Technological College. He also brought supplies to the troops during the Persian Gulf War while still in the Merchant Marines.



Eventually Perry settled down in Florida as a Harbour Master. He was the project manager with full access in the building of the Gulf Harbour Yacht Club in Florida. Perry continued to expand his work by overseeing another marine project in Costa Rica. He was project manager with Riddle Group, SA where he acted as a consultant for Independent Marine. He successfully completed two of the most famous marinas in Costa Rica where he resided for many years before returning to the states. For those who knew Perry, knew he had a deep passion for the water and mapping the stars.



Perry was pre-deceased by his mother Virginia Hodell, a niece Ashley Hodell and cousin Michael Hodell Jr. He is survived by his only daughter Lindsey Hodell Serrano, father Stanley Hodell, his brothers Stanley ( Karen) Hodell Jr., Kevin ( Autumn ) Hodell, Stephen ( Michelle ) Hodell, Charles Hodell, Christopher ( Charlene ) and James ( Sally ) Kalena, his sisters Julie Hodell, Mary Hodell, Vicki ( Emby ) Nathaniel, Yolanda ( Victor ) Santiago and Gena Kalena. He is also survived by Josephine Kalena, former wife Isabel Serrano Chincilla and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



There are no calling hours. Funeral service is at 10 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Most Holy Rosary Church Syracuse. Because of Covid social distancing is required. Cemetery service will be private and at a later date.



Perry and the Hodell and Kalena families are being added to the prayer chain at Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda, Florida at their Wednesday Prayer Meetings.



We would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, Florida for Perry's care.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Perry's memory to Hope Hospice 2430 Diplomat PKWY E, Cape Coral, Florida 33909.









