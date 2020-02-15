|
|
In Loving Memory of
Peter C. Ford Jr.
February 24. 1945 - February 15, 2008
Peter Clarence Ford Jr, of Fort Meyers Beach; beloved father of Cynthia O'Gara (Kate Wojcik); devoted son of the late Olive T. Nolan, nee Tynan, the late Peter Clarence Ford Sr; and stepson of the late John B. Nolan; cherished brother of Patricia Nutile (David Rosencrans) and Carol (the late Jack) Stewart; loving uncle of Jeanette (Joseph) Demma and Anthony (Josefina) Nutile; dear great uncle of Jessica and Jason Demma and Mia and Ethan Nutile; kind, loyal, adventurous and loving friend to many.
.
We were talking, about the space between us all
And the people, who hide themselves behind a wall of illusion
Never glimpse the truth, then it's far too late
when they pass away
We were talking, about the love we all could share
When we find it, to try our best to hold it there, with our love
With our love we could save the world, if they only knew
Try to realize it's all within yourself,
no-one else can make you change
And to see you're really only very small
And life flows on within you and without you
We were talking, about the love that's gone so cold
And the people who gain the world and lose their soul
They don't know, they can't see, are you one of them?
When you've seen beyond yourself
Then you may find peace of mind is waiting there
And the time will come when you see we're all one
And life flows on within you and without you
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020