February 24. 1945 - February 15, 2008

Peter Clarence Ford Jr, of Fort Meyers Beach; beloved father of Cynthia O'Gara (Kate Wojcik); devoted son of the late Olive T. Nolan, nee Tynan, the late Peter Clarence Ford Sr; and stepson of the late John B. Nolan; cherished brother of Patricia Nutile (David Rosencrans) and Carol (the late Jack) Stewart; loving uncle of Jeanette (Joseph) Demma and Anthony (Josefina) Nutile; dear great uncle of Jessica and Jason Demma and Mia and Ethan Nutile; kind, loyal, adventurous and loving friend to many.

We were talking, about the space between us all

And the people, who hide themselves behind a wall of illusion

Never glimpse the truth, then it's far too late

when they pass away

We were talking, about the love we all could share

When we find it, to try our best to hold it there, with our love

With our love we could save the world, if they only knew

Try to realize it's all within yourself,

no-one else can make you change

And to see you're really only very small

And life flows on within you and without you

We were talking, about the love that's gone so cold

And the people who gain the world and lose their soul

They don't know, they can't see, are you one of them?

When you've seen beyond yourself

Then you may find peace of mind is waiting there

And the time will come when you see we're all one

And life flows on within you and without you
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020
